Join The Arboretum and the Central Kentucky Audubon Society for the Great Backyard Bird Count, a citizen science project of Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology. Enjoy a short introduction to basic bird identification and some free bird-watching apps (please download Merlin and eBird in advance). Next, hike around The Arboretum to count and record birds you see, which will help scientists track migratory patterns. Recommended for ages 7+. Bring binoculars and smart phones and make sure to dress in warm layers.