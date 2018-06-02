This is a one-day green living festival featuring sustainable workshops and resources. During the festival,attendees can shop amongst an array of eco-friendly vendors, plus families can enjoy kids’ activities and the services at the YMCA. Bluegrass Greensource is an environmental education nonprofit serving 20 Central Kentucky communities since 2001. The mission of Bluegrass Greensource is to empower the Bluegrass to create a sustainable environment by focusing on how small changes make a big impact.