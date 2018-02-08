Mixing an incisive wit with scathing sarcasm, Greg Fitzsimmons has achieved success as a stand-up, Emmy Award winning writer and host on both radio and TV. Greg is host of The Greg Fitzsimmons Show, on SiriusXM’s "Howard 101” and twice a week puts out the hugely popular FitzDog Radio podcast. A regular on @Midnight, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, and The Tonight Show, Greg has made more than 50 visits to The Howard Stern Show. Greg has a new one-hour standup special on Comedy Central, stars in season 2 of “How to be a Grown Up” (TRU TV) and appeared on Louie (FX) this past season. He is a frequent guest onThe Adam Carolla Show and The Joe Rogan Experience and will appear later this year in both Comedy Bang Bang (IFC) and Aqua Teen Hunger Force (Adult Swim)