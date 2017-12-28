Greg Morton is a comedian known for lending his voice to over twenty Saturday Morning cartoons. This former mobile disc jockey, who used to play songs at weddings, now sings song parodies on nationally syndicated radio shows, like the Bob and Tom Show. Take his Obama Man, sung to the tune of Candy Man, which has racked up over 4 million hits on YouTube. Since the debut of his two minute Star Wars mash-up on Just for Laughs and Comedy Central, he has gone on to entertain audiences worldwide opening for Celine Dion and Luther Vandross at Radio City Music Hall.

www.comedyoffbroadway.com

Showtimes are 7:15 and 9:45. Check website for full details.