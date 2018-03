× Expand Jared K Dayley

Spanning the entire breadth of American roots music, Grizzly Goat is an energetic and passionate five-piece group based out of Provo, UT. Grizzly’s show is highly vibrant and compelling. From “stomp and holler” banjo rockers to genuine ballads performed as intimately as if by a campfire, the band leads any audience on an expedition through undomesticated Americana.