Harry Dean Stanton - “CHAR-AC-TER” Film Screening

This candid dialogue about the life and craft of acting is an illuminating look at the cost of the craft, highlighted through conversations between longtime colleagues and friends Dabney Coleman, Peter Falk, Charles Grodin, Mark Rydell, Harry Dean Stanton and Sydney Pollack. The screening will be followed by a Q&A hosted by longtime friends of Stanton, character actor Dabney Coleman and “Char-ac-ter” director Drago Sumonja, who also wrote Stanton’s final film “Lucky.”