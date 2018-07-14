Harry Dean Stanton Fest: Donnie Fritts and Western Movies

One of the architects of the famed Muscle Shoals Sound, legendary songwriter Donnie Fritts is also well-known as Kris Kristofferson's longtime keyboardist and has appeared in a number of films with him including BRING ME THE HEAD OF ALFREDO GARCIA and PAT GARRETT & BILLY THE KID (also starring Harry Dean). A native of Florence, Alabama, Fritts played drums with local acts like the Satellites and Hollis Dixon as a teen. By the late 1950s he was writing and performing with the likes of Arthur Alexander, Dan Penn, and Spooner Oldham, all of them joining forces to forge the unique fusion of Southern soul, pop, country, and R&B immediately recognizable as the Muscle Shoals Sound. Fritts is a songwriter's songwriter and his music has been recorded by Willie Nelson, Percy Sledge, Dusty Springfield, Ray Charles, Dolly Parton, and the Rolling Stones (just to name a few).Based in Lexington, Kentucky, Western Movies is the song-writing/recording project of Chris Sullivan. Western Movies is a travelogue of organic musical styles ranging from surf pop and old school lounge to exotica twang, instrumental film music, and cinematic acoustic folk blues.