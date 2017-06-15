× Expand Harvest Festival

The festival features a wide spectrum of musical styles by over 25 bands — nationally and internationally known musicians plus talent from surrounding regions. With a particular emphasis on Bluegrass music, the performances will be taking place on three stages but with no overlapping sets. Other activities throughout the weekend include hayride tours of the farm, bonfires, fire-spinning, drum circles, yoga, food and crafts vendors, glassblowing demonstrations, drum and dance workshops, booths distributing information on environmental awareness and social activism.

Line-up TBA.

www.terrapinhillfestivals.com