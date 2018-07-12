Heary Dean Stanton Fest Pre-Party w/ Mandeville

Jamie James (The Harry Dean Stanton Band, The Kingbees, Steppenwolf, Dennis Quaid and the Sharks) has assembled a new band, Mandeville, and is putting together a set inspired by decades of making music with Harry to kick-start this year's festival. Mandeville, featuring Peach Reasoner and Gina Segall, will share some of Harry's favorite songs in the way that he most loved to perform them: in three part harmony..Doors at 8, Music at 9