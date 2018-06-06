Ashland was once a 600-acre plantation and home of Kentucky’s favorite son, Henry Clay, a staunch supporter of the hemp industry who worked tirelessly in support of Kentucky hemp. Clay grew thousands of pounds of hemp at his Ashland Estate, having it manufactured primarily into rope and cotton bagging.

Hemp reappeared on Ashland property in 2015, when the Henry Clay Memorial Foundation partnered with Kentucky Hempsters and the University of Kentucky Agriculture Dept. to plant a small demonstration plot. This plot is now used to educate Ashland visitors about the crop, and its significance to the state. Hemp Heritage Evening will feature tours of the plot, vendors, product samples and more. Co-hosts with the Foundation are Hemp History Week and Kentucky Hempsters.