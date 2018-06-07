Hemp Tap Takeover Fundraiser

Rock House Brewing 119 Luigart Court, Lexington, Kentucky

The fundraising falls during Hemp History Week, June 4-10, a grassroots effort put on by leading hemp product manufacturers, farmers, and advocates working to change federal policy on industrial hemp in the United States.

Friends of Hemp has invited six Kentucky breweries to brew up delicious and unique hemp beers for the community to try. Local hemp foods company, Victory Hemp Foods supplied the hemp seeds. Participating breweries include: Rock House Brewing, Jarfly Brewing Co., Mirror Twin Brewing Co, Dreaming Creek Brewery, Lemons Mill Brewery, and Rooster Brewing. A complimentary stainless steel commemorative cup and a pour of each hemp beer are included with your ticket. Tickets are $15 if purchased online prior to the event or $20 at the door.

