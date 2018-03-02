High Up

 High Up is a collaboration mixing elements of indie, punk and soul that showcases Christine’s powerful vocals and Orenda’s seasoned songwriting. The band, which includes Josh Soto, Todd Fink (The Faint) and Matt Focht (Head of Femur, Bright Eyes) draws from a wide variety of influences- from Janis Joplin, Sam Cooke, and Screaming Jay Hawkins to Dead Kennedys and The Birthday Party. Their debut record, “You Are Here” was produced by Mike Mogis (Bright Eyes, First Aid Kit, Monsters of Folk) at ARC Studios in Omaha, Nebraska.

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
