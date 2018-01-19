Gallery Hop: Hop around the World at Arabesque

Arabesque World Dance 451 Chair Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Arabesque Dance studio invites the community to celebrate the diversity of world art and culture during this 2018 Gallery Hop season kickoff event. The studio will highlight its signature styles of dance that gives life to its students and troupe during this full evening of ethnic movement and music that will include dances from the Middle East, North Africa and the Mediterranean, as well as Latin and American fusion styles too.

The visual artist for the evening will be local stage and performance photographer Ken Farrell.

View Map
DANCE, VISUAL ART
