Hyryder is a Grateful Dead Tribute Band formed in Indianapolis, Indiana in the summer of 2008 and currently consists of Charlie Morgan (lead guitar and vocals), Nick Neureiter (drums and vocals), Eric Thompson (rhythm guitar and vocals), Scott Jackson (keyboard world and vocals) and Blair Ping (bass and vocals). The band was born out of an intense love and appreciation for the music of the Grateful Dead and a desire to help carry on this rich musical tradition.