Ian Bagg started his comedy career in his native country, Canada. He proceeded to do all the show business things that every successful Canadian entertainer does. He went to a “Hockey Night in Canada” game on a Saturday night, performed at the “Montreal Comedy Festival,” kissed a fish in Newfoundland and shot a “Comedy Now” special on CTV. So what does a Canadian do when he has done it all? He boards a train to New York City, lives in a youth hostel and ends up on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien”, “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” and “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” He also appeared on “Make Me Laugh,” “Showcase Comics with Louie Anderson,” “Fridays” on NBC and “The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn.”