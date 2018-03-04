Ikebana: Container Challenge

Winter Ikebana Challenge: Let Your Container be Your Guide

Combine principles of ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement, with your innate creativity to complete a 3-dimensional live floral picture.

Bring a container you never imagined holding flowers (or any you've never known how to use.) Bring several! Perhaps someone will be inspired to use one of yours.

Are you up for the challenge?

Brooke Pohl has studied and taught ikebana for over 25 years. She will include a demonstration and instruction to help get your creative juices flowing.

$35. Flowers will be provided. Register online at http://bit.ly/2eKV1o3