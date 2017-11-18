Improbable Baubles Exhibit and Opening

The Headley-Whitney Museum celebrates the opening of its 10th annual "Improbable Baubles" exhibition. This year's competition features the work of over 1500 K-8th grade students from Fayette, Jessamine and Woodford Counties, who created innovative faux bibelots. The opening is free and open to the public, and the exhibit will be on display through Dec. 22. Visit http://www.headley-whitney.org/upcoming-exhibits for more info.