Inclusion Pallooza

An inaugural event celebrating community and intentional inclusion for individuals with disabilities through the universal language of music. Family-friendly event with recreational activities and fun for kids of all ages. Featuring representatives from the LFUCG Firefighters, 4 Paws for Abilities, educational opportunities from Build Inclusion, a musical petting zoo and sensory activities from Lexington Parks & Recreation, food trucks, and more. Craft beer will be available on-site for purchase. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy music from six local bands, including The Baja Yetis, The Marble Creek Rangers, Eric Bolander, Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, The Twiggenburys, and Lauren Mink.