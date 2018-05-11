India Ramey/ Rhyan Sinclair

Google Calendar - India Ramey/ Rhyan Sinclair - 2018-05-11 21:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - India Ramey/ Rhyan Sinclair - 2018-05-11 21:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - India Ramey/ Rhyan Sinclair - 2018-05-11 21:30:00 iCalendar - India Ramey/ Rhyan Sinclair - 2018-05-11 21:30:00

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Blasting twin barrels of Americana noire and southern-gothic songwriting, India Ramey fires on all cylinders with her national debut, Snake Handler. Pentecostal churches, broken households, crooked family trees, forgotten pockets of the Deep South, and domestic violence all fill the album’s 10 songs, whose autobiographical lyrics pull from Ramey’s experience as a young girl in rural Georgia. Intensely personal and sharply written, Snake Handler shines a light on the darkness of Ramey’s past, driving out any lingering demons — or snakes, if you will — along the way.

Young Lexington singer Rhyan Sinclair will open the night. 

Info
Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - India Ramey/ Rhyan Sinclair - 2018-05-11 21:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - India Ramey/ Rhyan Sinclair - 2018-05-11 21:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - India Ramey/ Rhyan Sinclair - 2018-05-11 21:30:00 iCalendar - India Ramey/ Rhyan Sinclair - 2018-05-11 21:30:00