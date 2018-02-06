Jana Kappeler Acrylics/Mixed Media, Featured Artist Reception

The Wills Gallery will host an opening reception for local Artist of the Month, Jana Kappeler, whose abstract acrylics/mixed media landscapes and waterscapes will be featured in February.

The exhibit will be open during regular gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Sunday 12-4 p.m. (Closed on Mondays.)

The reception will take place Feb. 6. 7-9 p.m.