Born in Duette, FL, on a 2,000 acre farm and ranch, Jay learned early the meaning of hard work and discipline from a supportive family and devout religion that has come in very handy since moving to Nashville, TN in January of 2008. Since moving to “Music City” Jay has played in over 40 states and several of Nashville’s famous venues including Tootsies Orchid Lounge, 3rd and Lindsley, and live on famous WSM 650 A.M.