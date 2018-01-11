Jazz: Live at the Library feat. Greg Figgs & Friends

Farish Theatre - Downtown Public Library 140 E Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The Jazz Arts Foundation and the Lexington Public Library continue their "Jazz: Live at the Library!" series of free monthly concerts at downtown’s Farish Theatre with Greg Figgs & Friends. Figgs has been on the scene for over 25 years, singing and playing jazz, R&B and the blues. His performance will feature Keith McCutchen on piano, Tom Covello on bass and Dave McWhorter on drums.

Show time: 7 - 8:15PM

Admission: FREE

Farish Theatre - Downtown Public Library 140 E Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
