Jazz: Live at the Library feat. Keith McCutchen

The Jazz Arts Foundation and the Lexington Public Library continue their "Jazz: Live at the Library!" series of free monthly concerts at downtown’s Farish Theatre with a homecoming and debut appearance for an old friend, Dr. Keith McCutchen, now on faculty at Kentucky State University.

Keith was an undergrad at UK in the '80s and early '90s and was often found on a bandstand with the master Clarence “Duke” Madison, who was constantly teaching young men in his band how to play this music called jazz.

This will be Keith’s first appearance on the Library Series Stage and he is very excited to bring his special arrangements of holiday standards and perform them with some of his colleagues , also from Kentucky State University: Marlin McKay on trumpet and flugelhorn, and Robert Griffin on drums. They are joined by bassist Ryan McGillicuddy, from Morehead State’s jazz faculty.

These monthly concerts are sponsored by Jamey Aebersold Jazz, WUKY FM and the Jazz Arts Foundation, Inc.

Show time: 7-8:15PM Admission: FREE.

Visit www.jazzartsfoundation.org for more information!