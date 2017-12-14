Jazz Live at The Library: Dr. Keith McCutchen

This month’s show (#128) will feature Dr. Keith McCutchen, now on faculty at KY State University. Keith was an undergrad at UK in the eighties and early nineties and was often found on a bandstand with the master…Clarence “Duke” Madison who was constantly teaching folks in his band how to play this music called jazz. This will be Keith’s first appearance on the Library Series Stage and he is very excited to bring his special arrangements of holiday standards and perform them with some of his colleagues...also from KY State University: Marlin McKay on Trumpet and Flugelhorn, and Robert Griffin on drums. They are joined by bassist Ryan McGillicuddy, from Morehead State’s Jazz faculty.