Jazz! Live at The Library: Greg Chako and Unity

In a pro career spanning 30 years and five countries, Cincinnati-born jazz guitarist Greg Chako has released 10 CDs, 4 videos, and been the subject of a documentary called, “An American Cat in the Lion City.” Performing worldwide, Chako's music takes listeners on a unique cross-cultural journey of syncopated rhythms, soulful melodies, hard-swinging jazz, and exotic percussion. Professor Vince Lewis for Just Jazz Guitar, said his music, “Transcends geographic boundaries and cultures and communicates the happiness and friendship that all music should provide.”