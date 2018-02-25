At the heart of the band is Jennifer Westwood and guitarist Dylan Dunbar, who share an affection for gospel, Texas blues, Stax, and Muscle Shoals era artists. Jennifer cut her teeth on gospel in Detroit before hitting the gritty local bars that set her career in motion, along the way adding several Detroit Music Awards to her credit, including one for work with Sponge (Sony) frontman Vin Dombroski on a traditional country recording (Lalar V).