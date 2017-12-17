Before launching a solo career in 2009, Jill Andrews made her name co-fronting the Everybodyfields, an Americana outfit that highlighted her musical connection with Sam Quinn. Based in Tennessee, the group spent the better half of a decade touring in support of three albums, all of which featured a mix of folk, alt-country, bluegrass, and roots rock. Quinn and Andrews went their separate ways in 2009, though, both wishing to focus on solo careers instead.

The Everybodyfields announced their breakup in June 2009, and by the following October, Jill Andrews had already kicked off her solo career by releasing a self-titled EP and assembling a new band. Having become something of a local celebrity in eastern Tennessee, she filled her lineup with members of other local bands, including former Everybodyfields keyboardist Josh Oliver. The group toured the country in 2010, and Andrews used her downtime to record her first solo album, The Mirror, which was released in mid-2011.

www.willieslocallyknown.com