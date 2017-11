The event at the Loudoun House will feature a silent auction, UK basketball ticket raffle, music by Ben Lacy and heavy hors d'ouevres from Local Feed chef Justin Thompson.

All proceeds go toward stewardship funds to assist landowners in the Bluegrass with conserving their land through the Bluegrass Land Conservancy, which has protected over 25,000 acres of farmland across our beautiful region. $40 - $45.