JJ Grey and Mofro

Celebrated soulful ensemble JJ Grey & Mofro released their newest recording Ol’ Glory on March 3rd. This album marks their debut on Provogue Records, which is part of the Mascot Label Group. Ol’ Glory contains 12 new songs that feature the deep, soulful blend of blues, rock, folk, funk, gospel, gritty R&B and personal, Southern-inspired narratives that have become synonymous with JJ Grey & Mofro. A true Southern renaissance man, JJ Grey’s intensely charismatic live performances, combined with the incredible musicianship of Mofro, have connected with audiences all over the world. Their work has been praised by the press, including The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, NPR, Relix, The Oxford American and many more.