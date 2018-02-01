Joe's Truck Stop/ Tyler Randall/ Darrin Hacquard

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Tyler Randall is one half of the Cincy group Dawg Yawp, known for their indie folk take on sitar-based instrumentation. 

Darrin Hacquard is a Lexington singer/songwriter. 

Joe's Truck Stop is a Cincinnati country/western/blues band. 

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
