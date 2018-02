× Expand Todd Rosenberg Photography Levity Entertainment 5/9/15 4:44:14 PM -- Chicago Illinois Levity Entertainment Jon Reep Portrait © Levity Entertainment 2015

Jon is best known for his iconic “Hemi Guy” from Dodge’s popular ad campaign and “Raymus, the pot smoking farmer” from HArold and Kumar: Escape From Guantanamo Bay. Reep was the winner of Season Five of Las Comic Standing for NBC and has appeared on Pit Stop Comedy for TBS, Late Friday for NBC, and Comedy Club for CMT.