Powerhouse-voiced Joslyn leads an all-star Lexington band through a diverse catalog of music from Chaka Kahn to Prince and more.

Driftwood Gypsy is a Lexington soul/jam/ funk group.

Magnolia Boulevard is a five piece band built in Lexington, Kentucky. With a variety of musical backgrounds, the group has come together seamlessly on a common sound: balancing the line between blues, funk and rock n’ roll.

www.thebulky.com