Joslyn Hampton and her band, The Sweet Compression, combine to deliver the powerhouse vocalist’s debut album, a hook-filled mix of funk and R&B-flavored pop, to be released in the fall of 2016. Anchored by veterans (guitarist Marty Charters and bassist Smith Donaldson), and featuring exciting young talent (Rashawn Fleming on drums, Steve Holloman on keyboards), the band will be supporting the record with live shows throughout the summer and fall.

Support from Lexington duo Prototype.