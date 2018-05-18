Gallery Hop: Juried Student Art Exhibition

×
Students from all academic disciplines submit work for this buoyant, year-end celebration of creativity. The gallery will be bursting with fresh artworks produced this academic year, representing a wide variety of media. A favorite tradition for the juried show is that students are recognized for creating work in "Best Of" categories. Also, the Dean's Purchase Award and several individual prizes are awarded to outstanding artist/scholars on opening night.
Morlan Gallery 300 North Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
VISUAL ART