The band will perform their hit album Leftoverture in its entirety. The 1976 breakthrough album contains the smash hit and million-selling single, “Carry On Wayward Son,” as well as favorites “The Wall,” “Miracles Out Of Nowhere,” and “What’s On My Mind.” They will also perform a few deep cuts, and new work from the band’s latest album, The Prelude Implicit.

www.ekucenter.com