The most recent release of this Skagit Valley-born and bound multi-instrumentalist features a funk and jazz rock variety – a departure from the 2016 release “Introducing Karl Blau,” which garnered Blau a title for crooner in the country/soul sound. But then, Blau is know for departures, covering a wide span of genres over his 40-plus releases. He's toured Europe extensively but you're just as likely to see him at the Anacortes Farmer’s Market, playing for folks there in his hometown. His band members have included an incredible rotating cast of musicians mostly of the band LAKE for his country/soul set (including Jon Hyde on pedal steel); as a soloist, live Blau integrates the recording process with live looping and effects, usually with guitar accompaniment.