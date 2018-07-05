KCT SummerFest 2018 presents: Disney's Beauty & the Beast

​The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

This "tale as old as time" is filled with spectacular costume and set opportunities or, even more simply staged, Disney's Beauty and the Beast offers a great opportunity to bring your entire community together for family theatre at its best. Produced by Kentucky Conservatory Theatre and performed outside in the park.

--Music Alan Menken; lyrics by Howard Ashman & Tim Rice; book by Linda Woolverton

--Directed by Wesley Nelson; music direction by Jessica Slaton Greene; choreography by Diana Evans

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast” is produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International, (MTI)

July 5-8; July 12-15; July 19-22

Box Office/Gate Opens @ 7:30pm // Show @ 8:45pm