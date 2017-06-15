The annual celebration of unique classic cars features several events over the span of four days

Thurs., July 13: Bourbon Tour

This event starts at Gratz Park Inn at 8 a.m. with a down home country breakfast, then follows a back road drive to Limestone Branch Distillery in Lebanon, Kentucky, where participants will have a unique opportunity to craft their own bourbon.

Fri., July 14: Concours Bash Cocktail Party

The Grand Reserve, 903 Manchester St., 7-11 p.m.

Following the theme “Party Like it’s 1933,” this prohibition-era cocktail party invites attendees to “doll up for an evening of swanky cars, swingin’ tunes, classic cocktails and delectable hors d’oeuvres.”

Sat., July 15 – Keeneland Concours d’Elegance

Keeneland Race Course, 4201 Versailles Rd., 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The marquee of this year’s main Concours event will highlight exclusive Rolls Royce vehicles, with the grounds also featuring more than 140 additional one-of-a-kind classic vehicles for guests to enjoy.

Sun., July 16 – Tour d’Elegance

Classic car owners / drivers are encouraged to sign up for the 14th annual Tour d’Elegance, a 90-mile group drive through beautiful Bluegrass roads departing from the Keeneland Library at 9 a.m.. The tour will feature a stop in Danville for an hour-long demonstration by glass artist Stephen Powell.