Venerable Trees: Book Discussion

Fayette Co. Extension Office Harry Sykes Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40504

 The Fayette County Cooperative Extension of the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment has partnered with The University Press of Kentucky on Kentucky Proud Evenings, a series of monthly author talks. These events will start at 6:00 pm at the Fayette County Extension Office (1140 Harry Sykes Way, Lexington).

Tom Kimmerer, Venerable Trees: History, Biology, and Conservation in the Bluegrass

Featuring more than one hundred color photographs, this beautifully illustrated book presents a natural history and offers

guidelines for conserving trees that predate European settlement.

LITERARY
