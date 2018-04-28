Kentucky Writers and Artists for Reforestation Benefit

Poetry by: Frank X Walker & Mary Ann Taylor-Hall

Music by: FuzzCuzz

This evening is a benefit for Kentucky Writers & Artists for Reforestation, the brainchild of Kentucky writer Erik Reece, which is a new nonprofit for Kentucky artists and writers to make our own political statement by planting thousands of native hardwood trees on old strip mine sites throughout Appalachia, with generous help from Green Forests Work, a forestry nonprofit dedicated to reforesting Appalachia's denuded hills. All of the evening's proceeds will grow the coffers for future reforestation events and we welcome anyone interest to join us in these plantings.