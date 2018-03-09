The second volume of the Kentucky Author Showcase at Wild Fig Books and Coffee. The lineup features:

Judi Jennings

earned a Ph.D. in British History from the University of Kentucky and continues to research and write on abolitionism and radicalism in the eighteenth-century. She also served as the founding director of the University of Louisville Women’s Center and worked at Appalshop, Inc., a nonprofit multidisciplinary arts and education center in the heart of Appalachia.

Ivy Brashear

a fifth-generation native of Viper, Kentucky, and a tenth-generation Appalachian. She currently works as the Appalachian Transition Coordinator for the Mountain Association for Community Economic Development in Berea. A former reporter for the Hazard Herald, she has written for Spotlight on Poverty and Opportunity, Huffington Post, Next City and Yes! Magazine.

Yolantha Pace

International Goodwill Ambassador to Haiti, Singapore, India and the Appalachian mountains. 2018 Women of Essence Award recipient for Philanthropy. Award-winning poet, Humanitarian Author of the Year. Serving the underserved in America and beyond through literacy and the performing arts. Associates of Arts degree from Columbia College, BFA degree from University of Texas. MFA studies at Penn State. Currently serving as a teaching artist for the Kentucky Arts Council and Promise Neighborhood and a professional reader and reading rockstar for Prime Time Reading.

Jude McPherson

Raised somewhere between the tobacco fields of Woodford County, Kentucky, Jude McPherson has been bending and stretching syllables as long as he can remember. Occasionally he writes poems and what not. He loves baseball and will probably read poems about baseball.