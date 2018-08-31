The Kentucky Bash

Kroger Field University Dr, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

The Kentucky BASH is a fall football tradition in the Bluegrass with friends of Easter Seals Cardinal Hill and fans of UK Football. This annual event, the evening before the first home football game, in The Club at Kroger Field includes live music, sophisticated tailgate cuisine, a live auction, exclusive silent auction and more. Special guests include Coach Mark and Chantel Stoops, former Kentucky Football greats and community leaders. Proceeds benefit Easter Seals Cardinal Hill Kentucky, a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization.

