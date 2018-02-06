Kentucky Great Writers Series: Hannah Pittard, Keith Stewart, & Ian Stansel

This installment of Carnegie Center's Kentucky Great Writers Series features readings from Hannah Pittard’s "Listen to Me," Keith Stewart’s "Bernadette Peters Hates Me: Tales from a Delusional Man," and Ian Stansel’s "Last Cowboys of San Geronimo."

Each Kentucky Great Writers event begins with an open mic at 6:00 p.m.; the author readings will follow at 6:30 pm. Nate’s Coffee will provide coffee and sweets, and locally owned Brier Books will sell the authors’ books at this signing event.

Free and open to the public.