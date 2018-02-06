Kentucky Great Writers Series: Hannah Pittard, Keith Stewart, & Ian Stansel

to Google Calendar - Kentucky Great Writers Series: Hannah Pittard, Keith Stewart, & Ian Stansel - 2018-02-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Great Writers Series: Hannah Pittard, Keith Stewart, & Ian Stansel - 2018-02-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Great Writers Series: Hannah Pittard, Keith Stewart, & Ian Stansel - 2018-02-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Great Writers Series: Hannah Pittard, Keith Stewart, & Ian Stansel - 2018-02-06 18:00:00

Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning 251 W 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

This installment of Carnegie Center's Kentucky Great Writers Series features readings from Hannah Pittard’s "Listen to Me," Keith Stewart’s "Bernadette Peters Hates Me: Tales from a Delusional Man," and Ian Stansel’s "Last Cowboys of San Geronimo."

Each Kentucky Great Writers event begins with an open mic at 6:00 p.m.; the author readings will follow at 6:30 pm. Nate’s Coffee will provide coffee and sweets, and locally owned Brier Books will sell the authors’ books at this signing event.

Free and open to the public. 

Info
Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning 251 W 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
OTHER
8592544175
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Kentucky Great Writers Series: Hannah Pittard, Keith Stewart, & Ian Stansel - 2018-02-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Great Writers Series: Hannah Pittard, Keith Stewart, & Ian Stansel - 2018-02-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Great Writers Series: Hannah Pittard, Keith Stewart, & Ian Stansel - 2018-02-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Great Writers Series: Hannah Pittard, Keith Stewart, & Ian Stansel - 2018-02-06 18:00:00