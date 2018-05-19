The Kentucky Sheep and Fiber Festival began in 2009 when some fiber enthusiasts and some agriculture enthusiasts got together and realized that Kentucky needed a festival that could represent their crafts and culture. The festival exists to bring together the arts and crafts community with the producers of the fibers they utilize. With over 100 vendors each year, live animals, sheep shearing demonstrations and an array of workshops.
Masterson Station Park Leestown Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
