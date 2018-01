An evening of food, drink, fun and casino games with prizes to benefit the programs of the Kiwanis Club of Lexington, serving Children of Lexington, the Bluegrass and Beyond.

7pm Valet Parking, Hors d'oeuvres, Silent Auction, Casino games including craps, roulette, Let it Ride, Texas Hold 'Em and Blackjack with professional dealers. Prizes drawn at the end of the event.