Kyle Keller / Eric Bolander / Chase Crawford

"Kyle Keller is a singer-songwriter currently based in Gainesville, Florida. After spending a short amount of his childhood in Michigan, he and his family migrated to the small town of Nashville, Georgia. Located in the heart of the Deep South and steeped in everything a young songwriter needs to learn and grow into a prolific story teller and songsmith. Though his musical background and upbringing in music doesn't necessarily stem from his family, his father was always sharing the old folk music he listened to and unknowingly began guiding him down the path in which he finds himself today. Influential names like John Denver, Bob Dylan, and Townes Van Zandt would go on to spark Kyle's interest in learning how to construct a quality song. His more modern influence would move on to include songwriters such as Joe Pug, John Moreland, David Ramirez, and Joe Purdy.

Chase Crawford is a Hahira, Georgia based songwriter and guitarist who has played behind people and on his own all over the country. His band The Wisebloods are South Georgia’s finest purveyors of classic sounding roots rock. Imagine Steve Earle and Tom Petty hanging out at a bar and playing Thin Lizzy and Cheap Trick on the jukebox and you’ll have a good idea of where he’s coming from.

Eric Bolander's flavor of Americana/folk music offers soulful vocal tone with thoughtful melodies that have staying power. Lyrically driven by life experiences, Eric's songs will give you a glimpse into his life and a realization that happiness can be perpetuated through pain.