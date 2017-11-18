International Banjo Champion Kyle Tuttle is one of the most exciting players and writers in the acoustic music world today. After years of working as a sideman, he has stepped into the spotlight with the release of a new banjo record ‘Bobcat’. Having studied with Tony Trischka, Bela Fleck, and Bill Keith, and played in many Bluegrass bands, he has a solid grasp on the techniques that create driving banjo music. Also having spent the formative years playing in Old Time and Punk Rock bands, Kyle’s sound is comprehensive and distinct. His unique brand of banjo playing has turned the heads of several great artists, allowing him to perform with Peter Rowan, Jeff Austin, Big & Rich, Hayseed Dixie, Jim Lauderdale, and the list goes on.