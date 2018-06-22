Lakeside Live

This music series initiated features free live music from local and regional musicians on Fridays and Saturdays (weather permitting). Festivities take place on a new dock area built in 2016, which features covered lounge seating, a fire pit, a permanent stage and a fountain. Coolers are not permitted, but food and beverages will be available to purchase from on-site restaurants and local food trucks. Lexington Green provides a shuttle service via “Tilly the Trolley,” to help transport attendees from the top parking lot to the Lakeside area.

Visit the website for full schedule and other details. www.lexgreenlakeside.com