Lakeside Live

Google Calendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-06-22 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-06-22 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-06-22 17:00:00 iCalendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-06-22 17:00:00

Lexington Green Mall Lexington Green Cir, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

This music series initiated features free live music from local and regional musicians on Fridays and Saturdays (weather permitting). Festivities take place on a new dock area built in 2016, which features covered lounge seating, a fire pit, a permanent stage and a fountain. Coolers are not permitted, but food and beverages will be available to purchase from on-site restaurants and local food trucks. Lexington Green provides a shuttle service via “Tilly the Trolley,” to help transport attendees from the top parking lot to the Lakeside area.

Visit the website for full schedule and other details. www.lexgreenlakeside.com

Info
Lexington Green Mall Lexington Green Cir, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-06-22 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-06-22 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-06-22 17:00:00 iCalendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-06-22 17:00:00 Google Calendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-06-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-06-23 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-06-23 17:00:00 iCalendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-06-23 17:00:00 Google Calendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-06-29 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-06-29 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-06-29 17:00:00 iCalendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-06-29 17:00:00 Google Calendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-06-30 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-06-30 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-06-30 17:00:00 iCalendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-06-30 17:00:00 Google Calendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-07-06 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-07-06 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-07-06 17:00:00 iCalendar - Lakeside Live - 2018-07-06 17:00:00