Reeb is a strong, distinct, classic character, with sarcastic attitude and a sardonic wit. He conveys his concepts with rapid fire one liners. “It’s a sick world and I’m a happy guy”, Reeb proudly announces after stating his particularly twisted observations. Reeb didn’t invent obscene phone calls or adultery, but he makes his living talking about them.

