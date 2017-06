× Expand Latino Festival

Sep. 15-16 (Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat. 4-11 p.m.)

The annual Festival Latino de Lexington features live music, dance, visual arts, and authentic cuisine. The festival is presented by Lexington Parks & Recreation and the Foundation for Latin American and Latino Culture and Arts. Admission is free and all are invited to celebrate Latin American art and culture.

https://www.lexingtonky.gov/festival-latino-de-lexington